Liberia: Speaker Chambers Betrays us

-UP lawmaker laments

Montserrado County Electoral District #11 Representative Richard Koon, from the opposition Unity Party says the opposition bloc in the House was betrayed by Speaker Bhofal Chambers of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change during the recent election for the deputy speaker post.

Rep. Koon explains that Speaker Chambers ascended to speakership based on a Memorandum of Understanding reached between the ruling establishment and the opposition bloc that if the CDC takes the speaker post, the deputy speaker post should go to the opposition.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend during his annual district report in Barnerville, at the Jonathan Goodridge High School, he said Speaker Chambers, fully aware of such arrangement, encouraged the CDC to present Grand Kru County Representative, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa as its candidate against the main opposition CPP's candidate, Representative Clarence Massaquoi of Lofa County which led to the defeat of the CPP.

The seat was made vacant as a result of the election of Bong County Representative Prince Moye to the senate in the December 08, Special Senatorial Election.

Rep. Massaquoi lost to Cllr. Koffa 45 to 21 votes. But Koon argues that the action of Speaker Chambers will not go unpunished as their bloc awaits the speaker for the unwarranted sin against the opposition.

He also claims Speaker Chambers has failed to reconstitute statutory and standing committees of the House of Representatives which totally contravenes rules of the lower house at the Capitol.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the House's rules and order, the speaker, who is the presiding officer of the House of Representatives, shall reconstitute statutory and standing committees after every three years for professional and technical performance purposes.

Koon intimates that Chambers has failed to reconstitute those committees, adding that opposition lawmakers are watching with eagle eyes, for the reconstitution exercise.

He argues that some lawmakers, are currently on strategic committees are performing poorly and that the CPP will not allow Speaker Chambers to reappoint them, warning that failure to do so, he (Chambers) should expect unspecified political consequences that could be a total embarrassment to his speakership post.

Meanwhile, Rep. Koon reveals his office has trained five professional nurses for the government hospital in that part of the county.

Making presentation to his people, he says during the period under review, he sent five professional nurses for further training and they are back and serving the community, while a public high school in Dixville Township is currently under construction.