Liberia: LRA & MFDP Excise Tax Stamp Implementation Public Education

31 January 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A joint awareness campaign on a national 'Excise Tax Stamp Implementation' by the Liberia Revenue Authority, LRA, and the Ministry of Finance, Development and Planning, MFDP, continues this week in Voijama City, Lofa County.

This initial phase of the Liberia Revenue Authority, LRA, and the Ministry of Finance, Development and Planning Excise Tax Stamp Implementation public education began early January in Grand Cape-Mount County and later extended to Margibi and Bong Counties with Liberians and taxpayers from all walks of the trade landscape including tax revenue and government administrators and students forming part of the target groups.

The LRA media officer following the workshop in a dispatch quotes an MFDP indirect revenue tax expert as saying, that the previous long list of commodities and products on the Liberian market that formed part of the excise tax category have now been shrink to a very limited number of products thereby alleviating some of the unnecessary tax burdens taxpayers have been carrying in the past.

Mr. Robert Q. Dwuyle named tobacco, alcohol and fuel as key products among the main group of recently marked out products in the revenue tax code to form part of excise taxable commodities on the Liberian market. The MFDP indirect tax revenue administrator has therefore underscored the need for Liberian taxpayers to take as very serious and look out for a specially designed digital features and stamps that will be placed on tobacco, alcohol and fuel products along with a considerable number of other commodities to ensure the imposition of appropriate taxes to be levied on them.

The joint LRA and MFDP team is expected to conclude on the excise tax stamp implementation workshop in Lofa County this week, and then move on to travel to Nimba and then to the southeast part of Liberia from where the team will conclude the exercise in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. A total of nine counties are to benefit from this latest USAID-Revenue Generation Governance and Growth Project, RG3, domestic tax revenue enhancement through public education initiatives for Liberia.

