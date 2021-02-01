Liberia: Women Protest in Maryland County

Maryland — Days after 23- year-old Raymond P.K. Bardio, Jr was charged and sent to court in Maryland County for allegedly posting a nude picture of a female student of the Tubman University on social media, a group of women have paraded the principle streets of Harper City, demanding speedy trial.

The women carried placards early Thursday morning, January 28, 2021 along the streets and later moved at the Harper Police Station, where they demanded the living body of the alleged suspect, noting the alleged act has publicly disgraced womanhood. The women's protest followed Police arrest of suspect Raymond PK Bardio, Jr, a son of a powerful prayer woman in Pleebo Sodoken District.

The 23 years old suspect is a resident of Pleebo, Maryland Electoral district#2 and a well known facebooker under the pseudonym, Pretty-boy Raymond (HOPE Bardio). According to sources, the arrest was executed after a tipoff by close colleagues, who have been following many of his posts on the social media in the district.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend, some of the aggrieved women disclosed that suspect Bardio, Jr had allegedly created a page with the name Deng De Bos. They explained that suspect Bardio used the alleged page to communicate with the victim whose nude pictures were posted on the social media.

Although the victim herself hasn't spoken publicly concerning this worrisome and shameless act, but close family sources confirmed she and the suspect had communicated on social media.

The family sources continued that the victim has in her possession other confidential communications that she had with Deng De Bos on Messenger, including her nude pictures that were posted on the internet.

Though the sources didn't explain what exactly might have caused the victim to send her nude pictures to suspect Bardio, they said the nude pictures seen on social media have shocked the victim, as her situation has been widely discussed in the County, prompting them as family among the angry women to seek speedy trial, maintain that they won't rest until justice prevails in the matter.

"We as women, we can't sit and see our colleague going through this life time stigma and worry", they said. "If justice can't be served then we as women of Maryland County will take the law into our own hands because the suspect is a child, and he was born by a woman, so he needs not to treat a woman in such manner", they stressed.

However, the protesters called on the Minister of Gender, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, and First Lady Clar Weah to prevail on the Ministry of Justice to ensure justice is served.

For his part, Mr. Alex Nelson, Administrative Assistant of the Tubman University College of Management and Administration said those in the habit of posting nude pictures of females on Facebook should stop or be prepared to face court action.

"We shouldn't be wicked to women because they are our mothers, wives, daughters and sisters; how do people feel if they sent nude pictures of women on social media?" Mr. Nelson asked.

Meanwhile, Police in Harper have charged suspect Raymond P.K. Bardio, Jr on multiple counts and placed him behind bars, pending trial for allegedly sharing nude pictures of a female on social media. Similarly a nude video of a well known Rev. and Bishop has taken over social media without knowing the doer of the act.

While women in the county are demanding speedy trial in the case involving one of their colleagues, the Ministers of Full Gospel Churches in Maryland County are in prayers with the bishop in question.