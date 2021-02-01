Liberia: Nwabudike Must Go

opinion

If the Nigerian-born fraudster Cllr. A. Ndubuisi who sits at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission as chairperson after faking his Liberian citizenship thinks members of the Liberian Senate are on a floor show over his removal, he should rethink. Nwabudike should be told in no uncertain terms that he has no time in his favor and the only option is to quite immediately.

It is highly incomprehensible and disgraceful that the Weah administration would continue to keep a foreigner like Cllr. Nwabudike as head of the LACC, a position that is statutorily reserved exclusively for Liberian citizens. And President George Weah is fully aware but has adamantly kept a blind eye on the matter.

Last week, senators on Capitol Hill debated why the Executive still keeps Cllr. Nwabudike at the LACC after he lied under oath about his Liberian citizenship despite his rejection by the senate during confirmation hearing from heading the National Elections Commission following nomination by the President.

Rumors have been circulating in Monrovia that the Nigerian fraudster who used fake Liberian naturalization document and enrolled at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia as a Liberia citizen where he graduated from with a Law degree is expected to resign this week.

The senate is resolved in making sure that Nwabudike, who carries Liberian Passports with inconsistencies in his date of birth, does not continue to occupy such as important integrity institution like the LACC when his entire life is shrouded in cheat and dishonesty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Conmany Wesseh of River Gee County during session last week noted that Cllr. Nwabudike managed his way criminally through all sectors of the Liberian government including the judiciary, executive and legislative branches and later duped the Liberia National Bar Association into being inducted as a member.

But the LNBA has since expelled Nwabudike from its membership after his ugly deeds were uncovered and brought to the public. And so with both the Bar and the Senate having no confidence in this foreign con-artist, it makes no sense in keeping him in the Liberian government because he does not serve the interest of the Liberian people.

With the power invested in the Liberian Senate as direct representatives of the Liberian people, we urge that august body to ensure Nwabudike is prevented from presiding over Liberian taxpayers' money at the LACC or from conducting any transaction on behalf of the Republic of Liberia, as a Nigerian.

The senate should not rest until this is achieved. It is in the interest of the Liberian people and the state to ensure this foreign fraudster, who has criminally invaded our system, is booted out and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Liberia.