Liberia: First Lady's Office Rubbishes Debbah's Claims

The Office of the First Lady has condemned as baseless and reckless, a statement by former Liberian soccer star James Salinsa Debbah's on his social media post which claims that the First Lady, Mrs. Clar Marie Weah, gets more budgetary allocations than the Monrovia Consolidated Schools System, (MCSS).

According to the First Lady's office, Debbahfailed to substantiate his claims with the figures of the exact amount as he claimed were allotted to Mrs. Weah. Mrs. Clar office has asked Debbah to desist from such unsubstantiated claims if he does not have the proof.

Mrs. Cllar office, however, urged the public not to be misled but remain assured of the First Lady's commitment to continue to improve the lives of underprivileged Liberians in support of the government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The First lady's office noted that budgetary allotments to her office is properly legislated, goes towards personnel salaries and projects targeting the needy which she supervises.

"It must be noted that under her non-governmental humanitarian activities which she implements through the Clar Hope Foundation, the First Lady initiatives touch the lives of many young women, the elderly and youths in general," the statement added.

Mrs. Weah's office list some of her projects and initiatives as the full rehabilitation and refurbishing of many orphanages and schools in several counties; Regular food and non-food supplies to over 30 orphanages in Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi among others;The construction of a modern home and full renovation of two residents of extremely poor elderly and disabled persons in Montserrado County; S cholarships for several young ladies including in various universities, elementary and high schools and the ongoing construction of a modern vocational training center for army wives.

Others are support to the National Female Soccer Team; Provision of nearly 80,000 packages of food rations for over two years to the elderly under the elderly feeding program; Livelihood support as part of covid-19 response, targeting several communities in the hardest hit counties, Montserrado and Margibi among other humanitarian outreach initiatives.

The statement continued that "while the First Lady remains appreciative of the limited resources made available to her office, it remains clear such amounts are inadequate, considering the huge humanitarian needs in the country.

Hence, out of her passion and affection for Liberians, Mrs. Weah established her own initiative, the Clar Hope Foundation, as a non-political and non-for profit organization aimed at enabling an equitable society in Liberia where women and children are educated, healthy and fully empowered to lead independent lives."

The Foundation, Mrs. Weah's office opined that it is funded exclusively by private individuals and organizations including Liberians who believe in the First Lady's work.