Africa: South Africa Announces Its Intention to Introduce Digital Radio - Will the Rest of the Continent Follow?

London — In November last year the South African broadcast regulator ICASA published its Draft DSB Regulations 1 on the introduction of digital radio for consultation. Last week it held virtual public hearings. Russell Southwood looks at the arguments over doing it and what it may mean for the rest of the continent.

Almost two decades ago, Mauritius was the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to introduce digital broadcasting. The process of transitioning to digital TV broadcasting in Sub-Saharan Africa has been a long one and it is not over yet. However, in many countries the investment made has greatly improved access to TV broadcasting and the spectrum gains have been useful for mobile operators offering mobile data services.

The advantages of digital radio have parallels with the discussion about digital TV broadcasting. The signal is spectrally more efficient and offers clearer reception for the user. More efficient spectrum use means that there can be more radio channels or stations. Another achievement of African digital TV broadcasting has been the increase in the number of TV channels and in some cases in the diversity and quality of content: for example, there are now education channels in a small number of countries. ICASA has said that the objective of licensing DSB services is to provide additional radio channels or pop-up channels under the DSB licensing framework.

However, unlike the DTT digital broadcasting transition, ICASA envisages digital radio running alongside analog without a switch-off date. In other words, they will be seen as two different types of radio. The disadvantage for anyone wanting to compete in this way is that - as with digital broadcasting - the potential listener will have to buy some hardware. In this case, it will be a DAB radio. Unlike the Set-Top-Box these come in at a variety of price points.

As with digital TV, there is a discussion over standards between Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) and Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM). Thus far DAB has been the standard adopted by all countries going down this road and many are European countries. The USA is using in-band on-channel technology that allows them to broadcast their analogue channels and their digital equivalents alongside each other.

According to ICASA:"The Authority anticipates that licensing in the DSB framework will be informed by the capacity available on the multiplexers and standalone channels. The draft Regulations envisage a phased approach to the introduction of DSB services, starting with the primary markets (Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal) and the next phase will be in the secondary markets (North West, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo)."

The key question is does it make sense to roll-out DAB in other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa? For those countries that have not completed their DTT transition it makes no sense at all: the inability to do DTT would not bode well for a DAB roll-out. For countries that have completed - like Kenya and soon Ghana - it must be something that now comes to the top of the regulator's in-tray. Also there are still a number of countries that have not liberalized either their TV or radio waves. Perhaps this would offer an opportunity to do so.

It is harder to justify the additional investment as radio coverage in most countries reaches nearly all citizens. However, it would be good to use the process as a way of enfranchising those isolated communities that exist in every country and are often along their borders.

The bigger strategic question is whether it would be cheaper to provide digital radio streams using internet coverage or as is currently very popular across Africa, by having a radio receiver built into mobile phones.

Unlike digital television and its successor standards like 4K, the transition to digital radio is proceeding at a relatively stately pace. Therefore it makes sense for African regulators to start a discussion that asks: what do people want and what is the most cost-effective way of giving it to them?

In Brief

Starting January 18, filmmakers from Ethiopia are invited to apply for film development funding and training offered by DW Akademie. Are you a filmmaker in Ethiopia? Have you already made at least one film? Do you have a concept or script for your next feature film, documentary or short film? If you answered "yes" to these three questions, then you qualify to apply for our Film Development Fund. Calls for proposals can be submitted to akademie.dw.com/filmfund/ The deadline for submissions is February 26, 2021. For further inquiries, please contact: dw-akademie.film-fund@dw.com

Showmax subscribers in South Africa are now able to live stream kykNET and Mzansi Magic 24/7 with the launch of two pop-up channels on the streaming service. Showmax is testing live streaming of two of South Africa's most popular local channels. Showmax is already the home for streaming the best South African series, with top shows like The River, Gomora, Legacy, Suidooster, eHostela, Mzali Wami, The Ranakas, Mnakwethu and Getroud Met Rugby available to stream from the first episode. Now subscribers are able to stream everything on kykNET and Mzansi Magic live, including brand-new Afrikaans shows Afgrond S1, 4 Mure S1 and Slot S1, returning series like Binnelanders S16, Boer Soek 'n Vrou S13, Die Boekklub S3 and Anzel In Die Boland S2, as well as Mzansi Magic shows like Abandoned S1, Date My Family S8 and Our Perfect Wedding S8.

Following the continued outcry from local filmmakers and industry professional on the state of affairs when it comes to on-location shooting in Lagos state in Nigeria, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said he would look to put in place a more regulated 'permit' system and arrangement that should help resolve the problem. According to one filmmaker in Lagos, she has faced continuous and constant from so-called 'area-boys' and other street urchins while attempting to film at different locations in the state. "It is practically impossible to do any work in this space".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SABC Sports has criticised Pay-TV giant, Multichoice for not playing fair when it comes to sports broadcasting rights. Gary Rathbone, SABC Sport GM says the unbundling of the sports rights is crucial, as the public broadcaster has been sub-licensing from Supersport. "I think that is unfair because nowhere else does that happen. It is a great inconvenience for us because whenever that content that we sub-licence from them is set to appear on our digital channel, we have to replace it.

It is not a fair practice and should not be allowed to continue. Live-stream simulcast rights should be non-exclusive and available to all broadcasters to all platforms that they simulcast their channels on" said Rathbone while speaking to TimesLive.

Grigor Stewart has created a course to allow African filmmakers the best opportunity to sell their TV Shows internationally. This is the teaser https://youtu.be/ika6sNcu1Fg Stewart says:" This skill set is a must for Producers.."