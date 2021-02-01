Tunisia: Covid-19 - 74 Fatalities and 1,417 Infections Reported in 24h

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 6,754 after reporting 74 additional fatalities on January 30, the Health Ministry announced Sunday.

1,417 infections were also reported from 6,455 conducted screening tests, reads the ministry's report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The recovery count hit 157,466, out of 208,885 infections.

2,118 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised in public and private health facilities, 422 of whom are in intensive care units and 148 under ventilators.