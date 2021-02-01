Nigeria: Fayemi States States' Battle Against Covid-19 At Chatham House

1 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Chairman of Nigeria Governors' Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will tomorrow discuss the role of state governments in responding to the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic with United Kingdom entrepreneurs and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), at the Chatham House in London.

THISDAY gathered that Fayemi will be a guest speaker at the Chatham House in London, where he is expected to deliver his paper on states' responses to the pandemic.

Chatham House, also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute headquartered in London.

Its mission is to provide authoritative commentary on world events and offer solutions to global challenges.

The institute receives income in the form of membership subscriptions from its approximately 3,259 individual members and 354 corporate members comprising private companies, governmental departments, embassies and high commissions, universities and academic institutions, media organisations and NGOs.

According to details gathered by THISDAY from the NGF secretariat and Chatham House, the governor will outline how state governments can plan for and take steps towards the implementation of policies to ensure lasting state-level recovery that will begin to address wider and long-standing socioeconomic, governance and security challenges across Nigeria.

