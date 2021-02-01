Africa: Continent's Number of Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses 90,000

Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense/Flickr
(file photo).
1 February 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of February 1, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,569,617.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  90,971  and 3,051,748 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,453,761  - and 44,164  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 471,157 ), Tunisia ( 208,885 ), Egypt ( 165,951 ), Ethiopia ( 137,650 ), and Nigeria ( 131,242 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
U.S. Re-Engagement with WHO Praised Amid Covid-19 Response Probe
Govt Invests in Covid-19 Research, Vaccine Drive in South Africa
Zimbabwe Govt Tightens Lockdown Rules as Covid-19 Cases Soar
Global Scientists Double Down on SARS-CoV-2 Variants Research
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Comes at a Hefty Price
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.