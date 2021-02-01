Africa: Continent's Number of Covid-19 Deaths Surpasses 90,000

Cape Town — As of February 1, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,569,617.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 90,971 and 3,051,748 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,453,761 - and 44,164 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 471,157 ), Tunisia ( 208,885 ), Egypt ( 165,951 ), Ethiopia ( 137,650 ), and Nigeria ( 131,242 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

