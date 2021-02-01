Nigeria: Service Chiefs - Our Plan for National Assembly Approval - Presidential Aide

1 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Tunde Oso

The Presidency has explained the processes involved in seeking the approval of the National Assembly for the appointment of service chiefs.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly, Senator Babajide Omoworare, obtained by Vanguard, said the National Assembly will only resume plenary sessions on 9th of February 2021 when hopefully the. President's communication for consideration and confirmation of the nomination for appointment of the Service Chiefs would be undertaken.

READ ALSO9 dead in hotel attack in Somali capital - Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated the appointment of the Service Chiefs to the National Assembly and has sought for the confirmation of the said appointment by the Senate through his letter to the Senate President dated 27th January 2021. This was done in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A.20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Contrary to fears expressed in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari has "bypassed" the National Assembly in the process of appointment of the Service Chiefs and that he has no intention of seeking consideration and confirmation of their appointment, Mr. President upon nomination for appointment sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Major General Lucky Irabor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively, vide his aforementioned letter.

It is on record that this same procedure was adopted when the immediate past Service Chiefs were appointed. Upon announcement of the appointment of the then Service Chiefs - Major General Abayomi Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff), Major General Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Ibok-Efe Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff), Mr. President had written the 8th Senate on 14th July 2015 for confirmation. Whilst the correspondence was read on the floor of the Senate on 28th July 2015, consideration and confirmation of the appointments was carried out at the Committee of the Whole on 4th August 2015.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.