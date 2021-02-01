Liberia: Government, Partners Inducts New Teachers Into Its TVET Project

Paynesville — The Government of Liberia, with support from the European Union and the Swedish Embassy has officially inducted the new TVET Teachers into its Youth educational program.

The program is under the auspices of the Youth Rising Project and Youth Employment Promotion.

The teachers, from public institutions are 78 in numbers and some are expected to travel soon for advance skill training in Kenya, while others will head to The Gambia.

Making remarks Friday, January 30, at the induction program held at the MVTC campus along the Somalis Drive, Assistant Education Minister for TVET Science and Technology, Saku Dukuly said young people in Liberia must be an integral part of leading development and as such, it was important for them to venture into skill trainings.

However, he said, before they can do that, they must be well equipped with the necessary skills, expertise in their different disciplines required to move Liberia forward.

"So, this project supported by EU and Promoting Youth Employment supported by Swedish Government is intended to prepare young people in various environment to be able to take on the task of this nation," Minister Dukuly averred.

While doing this, Minister Dukuly said the first step is to prepare vocational institutions in Liberia to be able to undertake the challenge of training young people in different disciplines.