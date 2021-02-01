Liberia: Ministry of Finance, Agriculture Ministry Hold Dialogue With Private and International Actors On Increasing Cocoa, Rice Production

Gbarnga — In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Weah noted that: "his government is determined to ensure that Liberia has a vibrant agriculture sector to ensure food security and sustainable development; an important component of the PAPD." In furtherance of the President's statement, the ministries of Agriculture and Finance and Development Planning on Friday 29 January hosted a one-day National Dialogue in Gbarnga, Bong County. The meeting under the theme: Enhancing and supporting investment in rice and cocoa production brought together public. Private and international actors in the sector.

Presentations focused on the challenges as well as opportunities for improve investment and increased productivity in the sector. Giving an overview of the Central Agriculture Research Institute, the Director General, Dr. Victor Sumo emphasized the need to develop laboratories for testing and setting up of nurseries. CARI at the moment has no functional laboratories to test and develop new brew of seedlings.

For his part, the President of the National Rice Federation of Liberia was bold in his expressions. He said that in order to increase food security in the Country, the government will have to be serious in deeds and not on paper alone. The country has spent more money of agriculture but there has been no or very limited gains. We have borrowed so much money but there is nothing to show for it. Now is the time for the Government of Liberia to step in and provide us the needed support to boost rice production in the country.

Mr. Mohamed Kamara went on to say that it is even disheartening to note that members of the national legislature have refused to pass the National Seed Act which has been before them for years. What do they want from us before passing this Act? In other countries, the legislature will be running to pass such a good Act because it is in the interest of the Liberian people.

It is unfortunate and shameful for Liberians to say that rice is their staple food. How can you say something is your staple food when you cannot produce it in your own country, especially so with all the abundance of land and good soil you have?" On average, the country spends between 200-250 million on the importation of rice. The removal of tariff on the importation of rice has the propensity to affect "infant industry" in the country. Once the importation of rice is subsidize, it makes it difficult for local producers to compete in the market, especially taking into consideration their operational cost.