Liberia: Lawmaker Calls for the Establishment of Ombudsman to Avert the Constant Violation of the National Code of Conduct

Monrovia — Representative Alexander Poure (District #1, River Gee County) has launched a campaign to exert more pressure on President George Weah to appoint an Ombudsman for the Code of Conduct.

Rep. Poure's first move is a communication to the Plenary of the House of Representatives, seeking its approval to invite President Weah to state reasons why he has not appointed an ombudsman to ensure adherence of the Code of Conduct (COC).

But he said House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has refused to place his letter on the floor for discussion and subsequent action.

When contacted, the political officer in the office of the Speaker, George Watkins said Rep. Poure's communication was acknowledged and forwarded to the House's leadership to make a decision.

The Code of Conduct (COC) was enacted into law in 2014 to guide all public officials and employees in order to demonstrate integrity and confidence in the public service as per the Constitution of Liberia. Special provisions of the law, specifically session 5.1, disallows and bars public officials appointed by the President from participating in political campaign, canvassing or contesting for elected offices.

Additionally, the provision also disallows officials from using government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisans or political activities. It spells out that any Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, Managing Director and Superintendent appointed by the President and who desires to contest for public office shall resign said post at least two years prior to the date of the election.

The law then empowers the President to appoint Ombudsman to safeguard its adherence by receiving and investigating complaints against public officials on alleged violations.

Since its establishment, Rep. Poure said the law has been constantly violated because of successive Presidents' refusal to appoint the Ombudsman.

"By inference, I am inclined with a conclusion that these violations against the Code of Conduct are attributed to the President of the Republic of Liberia's refusal to appoint an Ombudsman. The former President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf reneged on appointing an Ombudsman and now President George Manneh Weah," he said.

He continues: "I am pleased to request the approval that Plenary of the House of Representatives invites the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency George Manneh Weah to appear in order to explain to the House's Plenary why he has not appointed an Ombudsman that is charged with the responsibility to monitor, evaluate and receive complaints on alleged violation against the law."