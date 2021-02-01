Liberia: Emperor Weah Still Engulfed in Bubble

editorial

WHEN VOTERS in the Midterm Senatorial Elections delivered a stinging rebuke to his presidency last December, President George Manneh Weah and his circle of trusted allies no doubt felt the shock of defeat, which under any normal circumstance would amount to a wake-up call and force those in power to recalibrate and return to the drawing board.

MR. WEAH'S Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) party took three Senate seats out of 15, with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) securing six senators, according to the electoral commission, with a turnout of 37 percent.

DESPITE THE SHOCK and obvious awe of the elections result Mr. Weah appears convinced that he is still the same man he was at the height of his footballing career and an exploit which took him to the top of world football.

IN THE WEEKS FOLLOWING those results, Liberians far and wide have been clamoring for change, hoping for Mr. Weah's own legacy that he would do the things and make the changes necessary to turn this around.

LAST WEEK, members of the Student Unification Party (SUP) stormed the offices of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Executive Chairperson, Cllr. Nubusi Nwabudike and declared him, Persona non-grata, while calling for his immediate dismissal from the LACC.

THE STUDENTS' ACTION came months after many took the Weah administration to task over its failure to dismiss Mr. Nwabudike since his ill-fated Senate confirmation hearing which brought embarrassment to the administration.

CLLR. NWABUDIKE, a Nigerian national came under severe scrutiny after he was appointed by President Weah and later nominated to the Liberian Senate as the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia. While before the Liberian Senate pending confirmation, the proceeding hearings revealed that Nwabudike presented many conflicting documents with different names and dates of births, along with Liberian passports, naturalization papers and other documents to prove his nationalization as a Liberian.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

IT WAS DURING THAT HEARING, that the nominee was exposed.

THE LIBERIA NATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATION (LNBA), proved that Nwabudike had fraudulently and criminally acquired Liberian Passports and other relevant Liberian Documents which had helped him enjoyed certain basic privileges and rights guaranteed to Liberian nationals through the constitution of the Republic of Liberia and other legal instruments and lucrative positions in Liberia such as the privilege to be a Commissioner at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.