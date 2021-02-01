South Africa: President to Assess Progress At the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone

31 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 02 February 2021, undertake an oversight visit to the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone construction site and officiate at the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa's investment ceremony.

The President's visit to track progress at the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone occurs 14 months since leading the sod-turning of the R3,4 billion joint investment by government and Ford Motor company which established the first automotive incubation centre adjacent to the Special Economic Zone.

The Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone fulfills the District Development Model objective of co-ordinated development and economic opportunities in local areas. It also focuses on attracting foreign direct investment and grow exports of value-added commodities.

The automotive hub is an expansion of the OR Tambo International Airport Special Economic Zone.

In line with the South African Reconstruction and Recovery Plan's priorities of accelerating economic reforms, reindustrialising the economy and creating jobs through aggressive infrastructure investment, industrial parks and Special Economic Zones are rebuilding the country's manufacturing capacity.

Special Economic

Zones offer various incentives such as reduced corporate tax rates, VAT and customs relief, building allowances and an employment tax incentive.

The automotive sector has attracted close to R23 billion through the Automotive Master Development Plan 2035 which influences the industrialisation effort in other sectors to improve productivity, investment and competitiveness and promotes localisation in particular on the development of small, medium and micro enterprises.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister Ebrahim Patel of Trade, Industry and Competition, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, MEC Parks Tau of Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment, City of Tshwane Executive Mayor Cllr Randall Williams, and the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa's leadership.

Following the visit to the special economic zone, President Ramaphosa will officiate at the investment ceremony of the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

Due to COVID-19 Regulations, the visit to the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone and the Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa will be strictly restricted to the participating delegates.

The oversight visits to TASEZ and Ford Investment Ceremony will also be live streamed on all Presidency and government digital platforms.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.