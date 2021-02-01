Nigeria: AfCFTA - MAN Asks Govt to Ensure Strict Compliance On Anti-Dumping Laws

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged Federal Government to put in place effective monitoring mechanism to ensure that all countries operate based on the rule of origin that has been agreed on dumping.

Speaking at the 2021 edition of the MAN Reporter of the year Award Ceremony/ Presidential Media Luncheon, the president of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed said the dumping issue frankly requires political will.

Mansur wondered: "Do our governments and political leaders have the political will to agree on those things that we have to do? For instance, to ensure that we do not allow dumping to take place, there is need to ensure that all countries operate based on the rule of origin that has been agreed. But the difference is that while some countries will ensure that these regulations are complied with, others unfortunately will not do so.

"This calls for effective monitoring mechanism to be put in place to ensure that all countries do the right thing."

Mansur also bemoaned the plight of his members. Significant amongst the challenges faced by manufacturers are difficulty in accessing forex to procure raw materials not locally-available;high cost of electricity/power; high cost of transportation;low demand of commodity; difficulty in accessing funds; regulatory Issue from numerous regulatory agencies; poor port administration and unavailability of raw materials;policy somersaults, but to mention a few.

"The implication of these challenges highlighted is that it impedes the growth and development of the manufacturing sector, thereby affecting the attainment of the sector's full potential of massive job and wealth creation.

"Nonetheless, MAN commends the Government on the decision to re-open the land borders for ease of trade engagements particularly under the implementation phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which took effect from January 1, 2021.

"The AfCFTA has the potential to build Africa's capacity to manufacture and change the narrative of African economy and give Africa a stronger voice and positioning in the global economy as we go on.

"More so, I am confident that there will be a tremendous opportunity for growth and development for each and every one if the countries that signed this agreement are willing to come together to make it a success. But this cannot come without challenges.

"As we project for improvement in 2021, it is imperative that the management of the macro economy is approached more pragmatically and the development of the productive capacities of nation is intentionally enhanced," Ahmed said.

The MAN boss said the association will be marking its 50th Anniversary this year with series of activities and events. Adding: "In due time, we will intimate you on the line of programmes as we count on your support in terms of wide coverage for a landmark celebration of this nature."