Angola: Football - Petro De Luanda Draw With Recreativo DA Caála

Luanda — The leaders of the Girabola Petro de Luanda saw stopped their victorious marching by drawing to zero at 11 de Novembro Stadium with the Recreativo da Caála, for the seventh round match of the National football championship of the first division Girabola 2020/2021.

Despite the draw, Petro de Luanda retain the leading now with 16 points while the Recreativo da Caála go up to the third position with nine points.

At the current season, this is the first time that Petro de Luanda do not win a match in aforementioned stadium.

