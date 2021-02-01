Central Africa: Ambassador Sita José Analyzes Luanda Biennial With ECCAS Commissioner

29 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The executive director of the 2nd Edition of the Peace Biennial, ambassador Diekumpuna Sita José, analyzed Friday, strategic and operational issues with the commissioner for gender promotion and human and social development of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Yvette Ngadu.

The second edition of the Luanda Biennial - Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace is scheduled for September this year.

During the meeting, the interlocutors analyzed issues related to the intervention of the regional organization in attracting support and partners to contribute for the success of the regional event, which is under the shared responsibility of Angola, Unesco and the African Union.

According to ambassador Sita José, Yvette Ngadu expressed the willingness of the regional organization to help mobilize partners and collect initiatives for a wider participation of African countries in the cultural meeting with the greatest annual projection.

