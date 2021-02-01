South Africa: ANC's Continuing Factional Struggle in North West Is Another Major Headache for Luthuli House

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The North West ANC's Interim Provincial Committee on Friday suspended the party membership of Premier Job Mokgoro and four other members, accusing them of voting with opposition parties. While Mokgoro will retain his premiership, the move reflects the chaos in the governing party.

The suspension of North West Premier Job Mokgoro's ANC membership stems from the claim that during a vote for the "chair of chairs" of portfolio committees in the North West Provincial Legislature he voted with opposition parties in favour of an open vote - a vote that would not be secret. It was claimed that he had voted in favour of one candidate while the ANC caucus had been told to vote for another.

Both of the candidates were from the ANC, and he said he did nothing wrong, that he was voting for an ANC member against an ANC member and that an ANC member won the position. However, it's been reported that the Interim Provincial Committee believes he did vote with opposition parties and against instructions when he voted for the vote to not be held in secret.

This was the culmination of a series of conflicting dynamics set in train by Mokgoro's appointment in...

