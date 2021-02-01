Angola: Interclube Fall to Sporting De Cabinda At Home

30 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Interclube lost last Saturday to Sporting de Cabinda by 0-1, in their stronghold and dropped to third position of the National Championship of football of the first division (Girabola), with 10 points.

The Lions, which achieved their first three points in the competition, are in the penultimate position (15th), and goal was scored very early through Glaúcio Fanfa, in the fourth minute and closed all the opponents´´ possibilities.

In the match, which was attended by about 100 spectators due to the restrictions of Covid-19, that the presidential decree allows for the entry of 10 percent of the Stadium´s capacity (Capacity 8,000), the Interclube were unable to find arguments to stop the tactical strategy of the Cabinda club.

