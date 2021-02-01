Nigeria: We're Working to Rescue Kidnapped Turkish Seafarers - Nimasa DG

Director-general of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Bashir Jamoh has assured the Turkish ambassador to Nigeria Amb Melih Ulueren that the federal government is doing everything within its power to ensure the safe rescue of 15 kidnapped Turkish Seafarers.

They were kidnapped onboard a Liberian Flagged Vessel outside Nigerian Waters.

Jamoh made the pledge recently when he visited the ambassador in Abuja. He said that the Nigerian government is doing everything humanly possible to ensure that the sea pirates are identified and their nationality known since the incident happened outside Nigerian territorial waters.

According to him, "The minister of transportation has approved the deployment of two special mission vessels under the Deep Blue project to immediately move towards the area of the kidnapped victims to support the rescue mission."

He promised that NIMASA would continue to provide every assistance needed till the 15 Turkish Seafarers regained their freedom. He also promised that if and when the need arises during the rescue mission that NIMASA is willing to deploy its helicopters to bring back the kidnapped seafarers.

Earlier, the ambassador appealed to the Nigerian government and NIMASA to ensure the speedy rescue of the kidnapped seafarers. He thanked the DG and his team for honoring his invitation

The seafarers were kidnapped on board MV MOZART in the Gulf of Guinea.