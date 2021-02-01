Tanzania: Young Africans Intensify Preps Ahead of Mainland League Ties

YOUNG Africans have intensified drills ahead of their next three tough Premier League fixtures to be played this month as the footwork actions resume from February 13th.

Yanga who still top the league pile with 44 points from 18 games will face Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya before welcoming Kagera Sugar and Mtibwa Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam respectively.

It will be another tough assignments for them as the road towards the championship becomes narrow game after game to the extent that only the side with strong squad will win the title at the end of the marathon.

However, writing recently on his Instagram page, the club's Vice Chairman of Registration Committee Hersi Said narrated that they are hopeful to win the season's league title basing on the level of investment they have done in the team.

He wrote: "For our club to reach intended goals, we need to do well in three critical areas which are proper management, great technical department and top class players. "We have so far succeeded to do well in the mentioned areas which have made us win the 2021 Mapinduzi Cup, to float at the top of the league throughout the entire first round and to remain unbeaten until this far.

"Now, our vision is to win the 2020/21 Mainland Premier League title and let us all move together to fulfill this dream of success. God has done wonders and we will continue asking him for more blessings.

"A lot of good things are coming especially as we embrace the club transformation processes, which will be enjoyed by the current and upcoming generations."

Meanwhile, the Yanga's newly signed striker Fiston Razak has pledged to work hard to assist the club reach its promised goal of giving fans the happiness they want by scoring goals.

"Expect good things from me. I know that the target of the club is to win the championship this season of which we can easily achieve if we work together as a team while leaving the rest to God," said him.

Razak joins his fellow Burundian Saido Ntibazonkiza, nicknamed 'antibiotics' and has since he joined the club established himself in the top flight league as among the most talked players in the contest.

Razak became the only foreign based player to land at Jangwani Street outfits, after the recent signing of a local defender Dickson Job from Mtibwa Sugar during the mini transfer window.