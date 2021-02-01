Tanzania: Tadb Donates 5.4m/ - to Build Classroom in Muheza

TANZANIA Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) over the weekend donated 3600 bricks worth 5.4m/- to construct classrooms at Chief Mang'enya Secondary School in Muheza District.

Handing over the consignment to Muheza District Commissioner, Mwanaasha Tumbo, the bank's Eastern Regional Manager, Jeremiah Mhada said the donation was part of their plough back to the community and assist in improving infrastructures, which face challenges.

Mr Mhada noted that TADB recognizes the importance of education in self-development of the country, adding that they will keep on assisting to improve the learning environment for students to excel in exams.

"Despite the fact that this bank is in Muheza District for commercial purposes, we shall also support sisal and spice cultivations as part of our social projects and responsibility", he added.

On his part, the DC thanked TADB for the support, saying it will increase learning environment in the ongoing education sector improvements in the area.

"This year we did not have a shortage of classrooms in our schools, but we have decided to start the construction of three classrooms in our Primary and Secondary schools," said Mr Tumbo.