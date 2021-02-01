Tanzania: Review Traditional Gender Inequalities, Community Told

THE community has been asked to address issues of gender inequality and review traditional injustices, which mistreat women in the society.

Making the appeal in Dar es Salaam, while opening a symposium on Women in Leadership over the weekend, United Nations Global Compact Network Tanzania Interim Executive Director, Marsha Macatta- Yambi, further said: "We must remain vigilant to ensure that the work that is ahead of us, especially gender inequality is addressed. "We should also correct past social, economic and political ideas, which are the roots of some injustices inflicting women... they should remain as public discourse until women fully realise their rights and treated as equal society members."

The theme for the one day symposium was gender equality and sustainable economy amidst challenges and was co-organized by Women in Management Africa (Wima) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Ms Yambi further noted that gender equality and equity have been promulgated in various international instruments and national laws and constitutions.

"These are not new concepts that we have suddenly embraced. In 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human rights which, states that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. "We don't need a lawyer to tell us a natural fact that women are human beings, and therefore, if men and women are both human beings, then both men and women are equal and must have equal rights," she pointed out.

The same philosophy and principle of equality between men and women is also reflected in other international and regional instruments, including those adopted by African countries, but also by constitutions of many nation states including Tanzania, she said.

Article 12 of the 1977 Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania states the same principle of equality that was first mentioned in 1948 by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. However, she recognized many women have ascended in various leadership posts in the country.

"We have Tanzanian women in academia especially in the High Institutions of learning, who are professors and other levels," she said.

According to her, there are senior executives in the corporate world, where women are trusted as leaders, citing some as in industries, and mining sector.

She said women have been elected to Parliament at constituency levels, competing against men and many have won, adding: "We have Judges and Magistrates in the Tanzania judiciary, women medical professionals, pilots and many other professionals. "Above all and in particular, we have a Vice-President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan who is a woman."