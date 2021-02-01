Tanzania: NMB Bank Helps Simiyu, Tabora Schools

NMB Bank provided various building materials such as chairs and tables in primary and secondary schools in Meatu District in Simiyu Region and Kaliua in Tabora Region.

The materials - tables, chairs, desks, iron sheets, timber and nails - were worth 50m/-.

Handing over the building materials to the Meatu District Commissioner, Dr Joseph Chilongani, NMB Bank Manager in Western Region Sospeter Magesse said the materials were part of corporate social responsibility in areas of health and education in which there were some challenges.

He noted that NMB Bank every year had been setting aside more than 1bn/- and plough back to benefit the community because it operated in their midst.

"NMB Bank focuses on health and education. We recognise that for a nation to be developed its people must be healthy and educated. What we have given today is in support of the government's efforts to improve education, but also to support the implementation of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's directive that all students entitled to join Form One do so in February," Mr Magesse added.

He explained that the bank would continue supporting the community in education and health sectors and ensure every Tanzanian accessed good education and health services.

The manager said in Meatu District the bank had provided more than 200 tables, chairs, and desks, 600 iron sheets, more than 1,000 timbers and more than 200 kilos of nails.

"We have provided all these materials to secondary schools in Lyusa, Mwandoya, and primary schools of Mwambiti, Bulyashi, Mwamishali, Mwabusalu, Union as well as at Kabondo of Meatu District, all worth 45m/-," he added.

In Kaliua District, Mr Magesse noted that NMB Bank provided 170 iron sheets to Mwamashimba and Usimba primary school to complete the construction of their classrooms.

Meatu District Commissioner Joseph Chilongani receiving the materials, thanked NMB Bank for support he said would help address education challenges facing them.