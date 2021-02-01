Tanzania: Private Sector Urged to Utilise SGR Opportunities

STAKEHOLDERS in the private sector have been urged to utilise opportunities in the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Mwanza to Isaka, create jobs and contribute to economic growth.

The advice was given by stakeholders in Mwanza City yesterday during a workshop that involved the private sector in the construction of SGR's fifth phase from Mwanza City to Isaka.

Director-General of the Tanzania Railway Cooperation (TRC) Mr Masanja Kadogosa welcomed competent local companies to make use of the railway project.

"The construction of SGR from Mwanza to Isaka that will cost more than 3tri/- will take 36 months and facilitate transport services and speed up development in the area," said Mr Kadogosa.

For his part, Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) John Mongella said the construction of SGR would help local companies and individuals to get employment and would help the transportation of people and goods from the area to Dar es Salaam since more than 80 per cent of goods came from there.

Mr Mongella urged the business community to utilise opportunities brought by the project since several economic activities would be generated in project construction.

NBC Bank Public Relations Officer (Mwanza Branch) Esther Kahabi urged residents to utilise SGR opportunities from the area by applying for soft loans.

She said the bank always worked and supported development projects with people and through the use of its innovative digital technology could easily provide efficient services.

Ms Kahabi urged suppliers, distributors and service providers to access loans issued by NBC Bank.