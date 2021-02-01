Nigeria: Wear Face Mask or Risk Another Lockdown

Worried by reports of non-compliance with the just signed Executive Order that makes wearing of face mask and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory, the presidency yesterday asked Nigerians to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to avert another lockdown.

Urging citizens to give their maximum cooperation for the success of the policy, it said the Buhari administration had been averse to another lockdown in the country, which explains why it has continued to emphasise the non-pharmaceutical measures.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari introduced the Executive Order with the best of intentions and not with any motive to punish citizens.

The residency appealed to state governments, traditional rulers and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitisation and enforcement of the Executive Order.

To achieve this, Shehu said the COVID-19 task forces and committees should persuade members of the public to cooperate with the government in achieving compliance and avoid crude methods that may create resistance and resentment, thereby defeating the primary goal of the Executive Order.

He stated: "The Buhari administration is most reluctant to lockdown the country and continues to emphasise the non-pharmaceutical measures and the only way is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force.

"Nigerians have come a long way from the dreaded lockdown and the administration is unhappy about any prospects of bringing it back as many citizens will not have food on the table without venturing out on a day- to-day business.

"Nigerians are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, and keep safe distance with anybody not in your household, hoping that this will help check the spread of COVID-19.

"Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for noncompliance weakens the fight against the virus."

The presidential spokesman also urged Nigerians to ignore baseless conspiracy theories that seek to deny the reality of the pandemic by complying with the order to wear masks.

He said the government has a duty to protect ourselves and others in this difficult global health crisis; no one has immunity against this pandemic.

According to him, ignoring health warnings and refusing to comply with safety measures does more harm than good.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic is a major threat to public health and wearing of masks, social distancing in public places and the basic hygiene are necessary measures that have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our citizens.

"Nigerians must always have it in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of the population but it is equally so to the national economy, and to every aspect of our everyday life.

"Protecting public health is one of the sacred duties of any responsible government and the administration will not abdicate that responsibility," he said.

Lead By Example, PDP Tells PMB

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed dismay over President Muhammadu Buhari's reported violation of his own executive regulation on COVID-19, which provides for 6-months jail term for defaulters, saying he must lead by example.

The PDP said it was a national embarrassment and failure of leadership that President Buhari, who ought to lead by example, is being reported of publicly violating the COVID-19 regulation, which he signed just five days ago.

The party's national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, "It is indeed scandalous that while Nigerians are striving to obey the COVID-19 regulation, which stipulates the compulsory wearing of nose mask and physical distancing in the public, they are being confronted with reports of open violation of the law by Mr. President at the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s membership revalidation exercise in his hometown, Daura, Katsina state on Saturday.

"The media is awash with reports and pictures of Mr. President in public, discussing with his party leaders at the event without putting on a nose mask or maintaining social distancing as stipulated by the new law.

"Such disregard to law and rules, which have characterized the Buhari Presidency and the APC, is largely responsible for the failure of leadership under the Buhari-led APC administration in the last five years.

"Moreover, this development has further shown that the Buhari Presidency and the APC are more interested in partisan politics than the health and wellbeing of our nation.

"We ask, with this violation, do the Buhari administration and its officials still have the rectitude to enforce sanctions on any other defaulter in the absence of necessary regrets by President Buhari and his party, the APC?

Osun Records 5 Cases Of UK Variant of COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Osun State government has raised the alarm that cases of deadly B117 strain of COVID-19 which was first reported in the United Kingdom are being recorded in the state.

The government, in a statement by commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, yesterday noted that it has become worrisome because it is barely a week that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced the discovery of the strain in Nigeria that Osun already has five cases.

Egbemode stated: "Considering the continued disregard and defiance for safety protocols in the state, the government is extremely concerned about the days ahead.

"This new strain spreads faster and kills quicker. If it continues to grow, more citizens will become vulnerable and those with underlying ailments more endangered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We cannot continue to act like COVID-19 is not real. It is not just a sad reality but one that has changed momentum with this more deadly strain".

WHO Visits Wuhan Market Where Virus Was First Detected

Meanwhile, a team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) investigating the origins of COVID-19 has visited Huanan market, the now shuttered wholesale seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the novel coronavirus was initially detected.

The team arrived in Huanan yesterday amid heavy security, with additional barricades set up outside a high blue fence surrounding the market, and left in a convoy after about one hour.

"Very important site visits today - a wholesale market first & Huanan Seafood Market just now," Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the US group EcoHealth Alliance and a member of the WHO team, said in a tweet.

"Very informative and critical for our joint teams to understand the epidemiology of COVID-19 as it started to spread at the end of 2019," he noted.

The experts did not take questions from journalists. One of them flashed a thumbs-up sign when reporters asked how the trip was going.

Since being released from a two-week quarantine on Thursday, the team has visited hospitals and markets, as well as an exhibition commemorating Wuhan's COVID-19 battle, which included a 76-day lockdown of the city of 11 million.