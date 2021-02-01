Tanzania: TFF Need to Work More On Taifa Stars

Tanzania has bowed out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after Taifa Stars failed to defend their 2-1 lead in their last match against Guinea in Douala, Cameroun on Wednesday this week.

But as I have already said in my past columns since the start of the CHAN soccer tourney, the team we have is not bad but if it is provided with as many friendly matches as possible. Unlike our just discarded team, the present squad is physically better with the presence of players who are strongly built and have gusto and more desire to play.

Simply put, players in our present squad have very good attitudes and you see it as they go about playing in each and every department. We really need to support this team and what TFF can do is provide the team with as many quality friendly matches as possible.

Secondly, let us not change the coach. Leave the man to continue to handle the team. What he can do is simply add a player or two and nothing else. I watched all their three matches against Zambia, Namibia and Guinea and one of their main problem is rustiness and that can only be done away through constant playing against stronger and better teams.

You note the players' rustiness in their passing game. It is not smooth. And this may stem from not getting used to one another's style of play. This problem can be solved if the players come together as often as possible, even if they don't have to play any matches, and play among themselves so that they can learn each other's chemistry.

I know it is quite difficult to get foreign teams to play against Taifa Stars. But for a start, the TFF can arrange matches between Taifa Stars and our top flight clubs like Simba, Young Africans, Mtibwa Sugar and Azam, Namungo and others.

Such matches will help Taifa Stars players to get used to one another in the course of playing. We need to get the present Taifa Stars squad to a level where they can play as a club. In the last match against Guinea in which our team failed to protect its 2-1 lead, the problem revolved around our players' failure to open up and keep the ball.

Now you cannot keep the ball if you are suspect in your passing game. Your passing game needs to be extremely smooth and filled with confidence in order to execute and keep the ball to yourselves.

Had Taifa Stars been good in keeping the ball and reducing or raising the pace of the game, they were quite capable of burying the game by scoring the third goal on that night.

The chief coach therefore needs to work very hard on the team to ensure that each and every player is well acquainted with other's chemistry and that is only capable if the team is provided with as many friendly matches as possible. Organising matches against Premier League's clubs is not a difficult thing.

The TFF should be able to do that at least once, every month. Then they can move a step further by getting friendly matches against our neighbours, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Burundi, Rwanda and Zambia.

That is what European national soccer teams have been doing for many years and that explains why almost all European teams have no problem playing against Latin American national soccer teams like Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina and others.

A team like Greece would not have won the European national soccer team tournament had they not been playing friendly matches against other European national soccer teams. Because of their constant friendly matches throughout the year, it is difficult to predict results when such teams play against one another.

This is what the TFF needs to start talking to their counterparts in the region, the need to organise friendly matches, especially on weekends. Our regional teams need to get used to the 'competition atmosphere' and that can only be attained if our teams play against one another every month and throughout the year.

At present, Taifa Stars are being trained by a Burundian coach. It should now be easy for Taifa Stars to play against their Burundian counterparts as often as possible. The same thing can be said about Rwanda.

Some of the 'political problems' we have in the region between and among some countries could be easily solved if our national soccer teams play against each other as often as possible. If our national soccer teams are involved in friendly matches as often as possible we stand to gain two things; namely, soccer growth and the easing of tension between states and people.

Our soccer federations in the region have a major role to play not only in bringing about soccer development and growth, but also getting rid of 'an unnecessary political tensions in the region.'