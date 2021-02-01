Uganda: CHAN - Cranes Embarrassment Is Johnny Mckinstry's Making

There has been considerable disappointment and, in some instances, anger following Cranes elimination at the group stage of the African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

While this was a fifth appearance in which the Cranes merely toured host countries and honoured their group fixtures, most of the blame is being directed at head coach Johnny McKinstry and understandably so.

The Cranes had gone through a routine qualification process in which they flew over Somalia and Burundi with 7-2 and 6-0 aggregate victories, respectively, when prior to the return leg against Burundi, McKinstry was unveiled as Cranes coach at the start of October in 2019.

He watched the team under Abdallah Mubiru dispatch their opponents 3-0 with Fahad Bayo, Vianney Sekajugo and Allan Okello on target.

In one of his first interviews after taking charge, McKinstry explained his philosophy about how he "loves his team to score goals, to keep fans on the edge and to play entertaining football."

"Of course, I have to look at the players and see the style that fits their abilities," he told Daily Monitor at the time.

The Covid-19 pandemic would, however, deny fans a glimpse of the style promised by the Northern Irishman with the Chan tournament moved from April 2020 to January 2021.

This rendered the majority of the players redundant, while others like Bayo and Mustafa Kizza joined the paid ranks.

After the 5-2 thrashing by Morocco, McKinstry admitted that preparation for the tournament despite coronavirus-induced lockdown, was not to blame.

"We cannot complain about preparation. When we set out for this project, we made certain requests to the federation in terms of how we can prepare the team. I think we got 90 percent of what we asked for, which is very good," McKinstry told Fufa website.

Good preps, poor team

The Cranes preparations included the much-criticised training camp to Dubai in October that included 10 players that featured at the Chan tournament.

The team also played a four-nation pre-Chan build-up - a 1-1 draw with hosts Cameroon and 2-0 and 3-1 wins over Zambia and Niger.

The results raised expectations but lingering doubts over the squad remained.

Striker Muhammad Shaban is regarded as one of the best in the domestic game but had only returned to action scoring once in three domestic appearances after a knee injury kept him out for more than 493 days.

Shaban also reportedly missed a game in the pre-Chan tournament after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19 but was still preferred to Steven Mukwala.

The URA striker has scored four league goals in five games this season and was the top scorer last season with 13 goals.

The team is believed to have needed experienced heads and the versatile Denis Iguma was one of the players expected to provide it. But with hindsight his average performances for KCCA served as a warning for what turned out to be a disastrous Chan campaign.

Iguma only returned to competitive action this season after a year out with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The other veteran in the squad was the amiable Tonny Mawejje who, while showing flashes of the old self, barely completed 90-minute action upon his return to the country to play for Police.

The biggest criticism that McKinstry faces, however, has been failure to impact his methods to the players.

Matters were compounded by his preference for youngsters and a failure and a refusal to field players in positions that compliment their strength.

For keen followers of the domestic game, the telepathy between Shafik Kagimu and Saidi Kyeyune was to be one of the strengths of the squad to Cameroon.

Instead, the in-form URA midfield duo who best operate with a conservative holding midfielder behind them at club level, started only one game together.

It saw Kyeyune score one of Uganda's three goals at the tournament but with Kagimu involved on each occasion.

McKinstry can argue for fielding Kagimu at the base of midfield following his success at the Cecafa championship. Cynics, however, suggest his poor tackling and lack of physical presence always gave the opposition the edge.

Against Rwanda, Muhadjiri Hakizimana rattled Charles Lukwago's crossbar after easily side-stepping Kagimu and co. They were, however, punished by the more technical Moroccans who drew the Cranes midfielders out of position.

Only a few players such as Kyeyune who scored twice - including a goal of the tournament contender against Togo - and Ibrahim Orit leave with their reputations enhanced.