South Africa: Book Review - How to Fight Inequality

'How to Fight Inequality' by international anti-inequality campaigner Ben Phillips aims to recruit ordinary people to engage in everyday organising to question the prevailing dystopian order... and then do something about it.

Ordinary people doing extraordinary things is a cliché if there ever was one. But Ben Phillips has spent most of his life thinking about, talking to and marching with such people, and is on a mission to recruit more of them to the cause. A cause, he argues, that is the defining one of our lives, the cause that should unite but too often divides. That cause, as per the title of his book, is How to Fight Inequality.

Covid-19 has unleashed a renewed anger with the state of inequality. The wealth of the richest 10 men on the planet increased by $450-billion over the past nine months - more than double what the UK government spent on tackling the pandemic and its fallout. Too little, too late it seems, as the international aid agency Unicef mounted its first ever mission to respond to hunger among British children.

The pandemic has revealed the "shielded rich" and the "exposed poor" in much the same way it has exposed the...