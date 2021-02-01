Africa: Ahmad Resumes His Mandate As CAF Boss

Supplied
CAF logo
1 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Yonga

Ahmad Ahmad has resumed his duties as president of Confederations of African Football (Caf), the continental body announced on Sunday.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) suspended the sanction pronounced by the Fifa adjudication chamber against the Malagasy. He had been suspended by Fifa for five years for corruption before appealing the decision to CAS.

The CAF Emergency Committee met on Sunday by video conference and noted the decision of CAS. Ahead of the the up-coming CAF elections, Ahmad will meet CAF Governance Committee

on Monday.

"I warmly thank Constant Omari for having assumed the presidency in recent weeks. In particular, he brilliantly implemented the organisation of Chan TOTAL Cameroon 2020.

"I will bring this magnificent competition to a close, and allow football, as always, to triumph," Ahmad said on Sunday.

The former head of the Malagasy Football Federation was elected as Caf boss on March 17, 2017 replacing long serving Cameroonian, Issa Hayatou.

In April 2019, he was accused of a series of offences by former Caf official Amr Fahmy, who informed Fifa in a letter that Ahmad had paid bribes to directors, made personal use of Caf funds and sexually harassed a number of employees.

Two months later he was arrested in Paris while at the Fifa Congress ahead of that year's women's World Cup as part of a probe into corruption, but was released a day later without charge.

Read the original article on Nation.

