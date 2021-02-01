Namibia: Nam Films Celebrated Abroad but Need Local Support

FROM 'Baxu and the Giants' (2019) landing a slot on Netflix, 'The White Line' (2019) upcoming on DStv BoxOffice and 'Kapana' (2020) capping an impressive list of festival inclusions with Los Angeles' prestigious Pan African Film Festival, Namibian film industry is steadily making its mark on the world.

No longer an obscure and discouragingly sporadic sector of the creative economy, the local film industry has seen actors such as Adriano Visagie and Girley Jazama make Namibian film history as best actors at the Sotigui Awards while narrative features like 'Katutura' (2015), 'The Unseen (2016) and 'LANDoftheBRAVEfilm' (2019) have made international waves of their own.

Though the industry's increased presence at global film festivals and on prominent distribution platforms is indicative of the value of the sector, support is still somewhat lacking at home. "Monetary sponsorship is always the major one we need and don't get sufficiently in Namibia," says 'The White Line' director Desiree Kahikopo-Meiffret.

"The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) is mostly the only agency carrying the financial load for funding local films and they can only do so much. For our film, 'The White Line' they have been such great support with resources and financially too. We can't make, market or distribute films without finance."

Lamenting the general lack of monetary film funding, which negatively affected her ability to create marketing materials, pay festival submission fees or travel to festivals to promote the film, Kahikopo-Meiffret paints a picture of an industry immobilised before it can truly get off the ground.

"For me, this is where private individuals and corporate companies could come in and either partner with producers or production companies or sponsor, fund or invest in the films," says Kahikopo-Meiffret. "Our films don't go as far as they need to because we don't have the full resources. An industry is not built by itself, it takes collaboration from different sectors."

While money is the main challenge, Kahikopo-Meiffret also encourages sponsorship in kind. For example, Air Namibia sponsored tickets for the cast to attend the Durban International Film Festival. Iwits sponsored the film's website creation and maintenance. The film was also supported by Paragon, Future Media, Distell Namibia, MultiChoice and Ster-Kinekor, among others.

Echoing Kahikopo-Meiffret's sentiments on the importance of attending festivals, 'Baxu and the Giants' director Florian Schott shares how he landed that Netflix deal. "The Netflix deal happened because I was able to meet with a sales agent in Johannesburg during the RapidLion International Film Festival. Attending festivals is important because the producers, sales agents and distributors there can not only help you in getting your film further out into the world but can also assist in forging relationships that can help you with future projects," says Schott.

"The NFC and Air Namibia have been helpful with travels for filmmakers in the past, and I hope they will continue to do so. I wish more corporates would latch on to this idea and help filmmakers pushing their projects on the

worldwide market." Stressing that, contrary to popular belief, applying to festivals is not free, 'Kapana' director Philippe Talavera shares that the film was only entered into festivals which were free or fairly cheap which greatly limits a film's potential. "This year, due to Covid-19 most festivals are online, so sadly we can't have the festival experience. But during normal years it would be important to be able to attend festivals, not only to see how the public reacts and answer

questions but also to network and develop opportunities. Most people don't know about us in Namibia, so why would they invest in us? We need to put ourselves out there, talk about our work and make sure we can make contacts," says Talavera.

"I think it is well known that there is not enough support for local film, but crying about it doesn't help. Making good films costs money. There is a reason why Hollywood or, closer to home, South African movies are successful. They are well funded," Talavera says.

"With Covid and the recession, we can't expect the private sector to get more involved. We need to find ways, pitch projects, and more importantly convince producers, such as Netflix, Amazon, etc., to look at us. They produce movies in South Africa. We should be able to convince them that we have stories to tell too."

Considering film in the time of Covid-19, '#LANDoftheBRAVEfilm' writer-director Tim Huebschle calls for some good old word of mouth and support from the national broadcaster.

"A lot has changed since the pandemic. Most physical film festivals have moved online. Our needs and wants are shifting along with these changes. What could help us right now is awareness," says Huebschle. "Every Namibian who is a fan of films should spread the word about the content they've seen or want to see and

share it all over their social media. Imagine everybody does that and through influence create the need for more content. Investors become interested. Broadcasters will broadcast it. It all begins with spreading the word," he says.

"Ideally, the national broadcaster NBC should support the film industry more by commissioning local content. Filmmakers would make more films and NBC would have more Namibian stories to programme in their schedule." Though the challenges are great, Namibian filmmaking continues to rise against all odds but imagine where the industry would be with a little help from its local friends?

"The world is moving and we can't get there by ourselves," says Kahikopo-Meiffret. "We can only do so much, but it doesn't mean we will sit and wait for others to get on board. We will work our butts off and continue to break the glass ceiling but we need others to help add wind to the sails."

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com