Namibia: 'Forex Trader' Dupes Investors

The Bank of Namibia has urged members of the public to be cautious when they are invited to take part in "lucrative" financial schemes that promise high returns in a short time as they risk losing their money in the process.

This comes after about 16 individuals claimed to have been duped in a foreign currency trading scam by one man. They have since opened a case with the police. Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi referred questions on the case to the Bank of Namibia.

Bank of Namibia spokesperson Kazembire Zemburuka said anyone defrauded of their money should report the crime to the police and also

to the bank to exercise its powers under the Banking Institutions Act, or relevant laws where applicable.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, whose identity is known to The Namibian, is said to have provided his victims with fake investment contracts as well as copies of his identification card and of his passport and invited them to invest in a high-paying forex scheme.

One victim, Malilo Munyandi, said he met the suspect through a mutual friend, and he invested N$23 000 with a promise that he would receive double his investment in three to four weeks. "He said he would double my investment in three to four weeks and I believed because he had showed me previously how he does the trading and he was good at it," Munyandi said. Munyandi said the suspect kept him updated throughout the trading process.

"He would send me pictures showing how much he was generating from the amount I invested," Munyandi explained. According to Munyandi, after four weeks, the suspect "withdrew" the profits claiming he would send it to me. "He withdrew the profits and on the day he was supposed to send me the money he stopped communicating and I could not reach him," he said.

The other victim who preferred to remain anonymous, said the suspect first contacted him through Linkedin social media last year.

The victim said he was trying to save money so that he could go to school this year and was looking for ways to invest and grow the money he had and invested a total of N$15 000 with the "forex dealer".

"I wanted to raise money for my school fees this year and when I saw the post this man had put up claiming to help people to raise funds, I thought it was a good investment idea," the victim said.

The victim said the man gave him the assurance that he was an experienced trader and he had been able to pay for his tuition fees with money he made through foreign currency trading.

"Before investing the money, I drafted a month's contract that we both signed through scanning it to one another," the victim said.

However, the victim claims that after the agreed period of investment, the trader blocked the victim on all social media platforms.

"He blocked me everywhere and I could not reach him," the victim said.

Some victims of the scam have created a WhatsApp group to share information and try to locate the suspect.

They claim that despite some of them having reported cases to the police, others had not done so because they had no formal agreement with the suspect and the police told them there was nothing that could be done to help them.

Efforts by The Namibian to contact the "forex dealer" proved futile.

Zemburuka added: "Public members are encouraged to make the necessary enquiries from regulators about these individuals and businesses who defraud the public under the pretence of conducting legitimate forex trading activities which are only permissible under certain conditions."