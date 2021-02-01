Namibia: Three Murdered Over the Weekend

A 68-year-old pensioner died after he was allegedly stabbed by a 25-year-old suspect in the chest on Saturday.

The incident took place at Erf 12, Block E in Rehoboth.

The motive for the attack is unknown and investigations continue.

The deceased's next of kin were informed and the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Paulus Lukas was found dead in a riverbed with multiple stab wounds.

According to police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, Lukas was last seen on Saturday by his girlfriend at around 08h00 at One Nation bar along with three men that offered to escort him home.

His next of kin were informed, no arrests were made and police investigations continue.

In a separate incident, 40-year-old Mbaindjikua Eksteen was found dead in a riverbed in Katutura on Saturday.

Shikwambi said the deceased was found with a swollen face and bleeding forehead. One of his feet was full of mud.

His next of kin were informed and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made and police investigations continue.