Swaziland: UK Emergency Team Sent to Swaziland As Coronavirus Deaths Continue to Rise

1 February 2021
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

The United Kingdom has sent an emergency medical team to Swaziland (eSwatini) to support the tiny kingdom as coronavirus deaths continue to rise.

The team of 11 set off on Saturday (30 January 2021). It will provide urgent training and use specialist expertise to provide clinical supervision to those treating patients critically ill with coronavirus (COVID-19).

A biomedical engineer will also train staff on how to install, use and maintain critical care equipment, and support the distribution of key supplies including oxygen.

As of 27 January 2021, Swaziland had a total of 15,051 COVID-19 cases and 522 people had died from the illness. The country had seen a surge of new cases and fatalities since December 2020, with limited access to testing and treatment for much of the population.

The UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said in a statement, 'Our UK Emergency Medical Team will save lives by using their world-leading specialist expertise and skills.'

