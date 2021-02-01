Nigeria: Kadirs - Redefining Revenue Collection

In the last five years, Kaduna state has witnessed a meteoric rise in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Before then, the monthly collection hovered around N800 million in the pre-APC era. In 2015, when Governor Nasir El-Rufai assumed office in May, five months into the year, the figure rose to N13.6 billion. In the first full year that he was governor, the IGR leapt to N23 billion, representing a 69.8% increase. Subsequently, the IGR climbed to N26.9 billion in 2017 and a year later, it further went up to N29.4 billion in 2018.

In July 2019, the then 36-year-old Dr Zaid Abubakar was entrusted with the task of taking the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) to greater heights. With his experience as a tax auditor with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIIRS), Abubakar and his team led the agency to generate an unprecedented IGR of N44.2 billion in 2019, surpassing the N41.7 targeted for that year. In 2020, the Service also surpassed its target of N43 billion and generated more than N50 billion to the coffers of Kaduna State Government. This fiscal year, a N51 billion Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) has been projected for KADIRS but Dr Abubakar and his team are aiming higher. Specifically, KADIRS is targeting N60 billion as IGR this year.

So, how did Kaduna state achieve this feat in such little time? The successes recorded by KADIRS are not just about Dr Abubakar, or a mere lucky streak. It was achieved through a deliberate synergy of strong political will, consultations with leading taxation consultants, an implementation of a thoroughly designed plan; structural reforms and widening of the tax net to increase the number of taxpayers and potential tax payers.

As part of the deliberate plans to revolutionise the existing tax structure, Governor El-Rufai had invited Ms Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru to chair the committee to review the tax and revenue profiles of Kaduna state in 2015. Omoigui-Okauru, a former Chairperson of FIRS, renowned chartered accountant, a chartered tax practitioner and graduate of the prestigious Imperial College, London and Harvard Kennedy School of Government, was the perfect catalyst that the KADIRS needed to maximise its potentials. Leveraging on her years of professional practice and experience as a tax expert, Omoigui-Okauru led the novel committee to produce a blueprint for a new tax law and restructured tax administration in Kaduna state. Indeed, the Kaduna State Tax (Codification and Consolidation) Law in 2016, gave birth to KADIRS to replace the old Kaduna State Board of Internal Revenue. The new institution was designed to be a more efficient, service delivery agency, with a private sector orientation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In summary, the Tax Code empowers KADIRS as the sole revenue collection agency in Kaduna state, prohibits cash collection to block revenue leakages, provides multiple payment channels to ensure wide compliance, reduces the number of levies, fees and other charges payable to government, and also simplifies tax assessment for the informal sector. From 2016 when the Tax Code was rolled out, KADIRS has also automated its platforms last year. The e-tax management platform, www.kadirs.kdsg.gov.ng, which was introduced in January 2020, enables taxpayers to verify and retrieve their unique Tax Identification Number(TIN), file tax returns and compute tax liabilities, while those that are self-employed can compute, file and process their Direct Assessment.

In addition to these benefits, taxpayers can upload Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) schedules; purchase number plates for their vehicles, register or renew vehicle particulars. The platform can also be used for the filing of tax returns, self-assessment by taxpayers and issuance of electronic tax certificate that can be verified real time online by third parties. The vehicle registration platform has also been automated to facilitate online processing, thereby eliminating the need for many trips to Motor Vehicle Office. This has led to the reduction of administration costs.

With this automation and a team of dedicated staff, who are backed by the political will of the El-Rufai government, KADIRS will not only surpass the N51 billion IGR target given to it in 2021, it may even overshoot the N60 billion that it has set for itself this year.

Farida is a Special Assistant on Media and Communication