Sudan: Holdout Rebel Movement 'Repels Gunmen Attack' in North Darfur

Tawila / Tour / Nyala — The Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM- AW), says that it has killed 17 gunmen and wounded a further 23 while repelling an attack in Touha Shalal, Tawila locality, North Darfur yesterday.

Walid Mohamed, a SLM-AW military spokesman, said in a statement that the attack was launched by "government affiliated groups" that came from the Fallujah area on Sunday morning. He added that the SLM-AW forces have seized weapons and ammunition from the attackers.

The statement stressed that "these repeated attacks" may push the SLM-AW to reconsider its decision to stop "hostilities" from its side, something the rebel movement has been abiding by "despite repeated acts of aggression against SLM-AW in areas it controls".

SLM-AW did not sign the Juba Peace Agreement.

Central Darfur rape

On Saturday, a gunman raped a 13-year-old displaced girl and stabbed her brother in the head and various other parts of his body in Central Darfur.

A relative of the two victims told Radio Dabanga that the displaced girl was on the way from Koumi Doki to Tour accompanied by her brother. He explained that two gunmen intercepted them two kilometres east of Tour and stabbed the victim's brother before taking the child to a neighbouring farm and raping her.

Security consultations in Darfur

El Hadi Idris, leader of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance, announced that consultations will be conducted with leaders of security forces in Darfur to strengthen confidence between the security forces and rebel movements in preparation for the formation of a joint force to protect civilians.

During a press conference in Nyala, El Hadi Idris said that "cohesion between armed movements from Darfur and the security forces" is an important guarantor for the transitional period.

He also called for a review of the system of government in Darfur imposed by the former regime. He said that the current system heightens tribal divisions and civil conflict and that they need to agree on a system "based on new principles that ensures services are provided to people in a fair manner".

