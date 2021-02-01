Sudan: Holdout Rebel Movement 'Repels Gunmen Attack' in North Darfur

1 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tawila / Tour / Nyala — The Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM- AW), says that it has killed 17 gunmen and wounded a further 23 while repelling an attack in Touha Shalal, Tawila locality, North Darfur yesterday.

Walid Mohamed, a SLM-AW military spokesman, said in a statement that the attack was launched by "government affiliated groups" that came from the Fallujah area on Sunday morning. He added that the SLM-AW forces have seized weapons and ammunition from the attackers.

The statement stressed that "these repeated attacks" may push the SLM-AW to reconsider its decision to stop "hostilities" from its side, something the rebel movement has been abiding by "despite repeated acts of aggression against SLM-AW in areas it controls".

SLM-AW did not sign the Juba Peace Agreement.

Central Darfur rape

On Saturday, a gunman raped a 13-year-old displaced girl and stabbed her brother in the head and various other parts of his body in Central Darfur.

A relative of the two victims told Radio Dabanga that the displaced girl was on the way from Koumi Doki to Tour accompanied by her brother. He explained that two gunmen intercepted them two kilometres east of Tour and stabbed the victim's brother before taking the child to a neighbouring farm and raping her.

Security consultations in Darfur

El Hadi Idris, leader of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance, announced that consultations will be conducted with leaders of security forces in Darfur to strengthen confidence between the security forces and rebel movements in preparation for the formation of a joint force to protect civilians.

During a press conference in Nyala, El Hadi Idris said that "cohesion between armed movements from Darfur and the security forces" is an important guarantor for the transitional period.

He also called for a review of the system of government in Darfur imposed by the former regime. He said that the current system heightens tribal divisions and civil conflict and that they need to agree on a system "based on new principles that ensures services are provided to people in a fair manner".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.