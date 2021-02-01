Somalia: At Least Five Killed in Shabaab Raid On Mogadishu Hotel

1 February 2021
Radio France Internationale

At least five people were killed in an hours-long Al-Shabaab attack on a Mogadishu hotel which ended around midnight on Sunday, Somali police said.

The Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists detonated a car bomb at the entrance to the Hotel Afrik at a busy junction near the airport before gunmen stormed the hotel, exchanging fire with security personnel.

Somali police spokesman Sadik Dudishe told a press conference that four attackers had also died.

"Among the dead are five civilians and the gunmen -- three of them shot and another who detonated himself. The death toll can be higher and some of the wounded people may succumb."

He said 10 people had been injured.

The information ministry said in a statement that one of the victims was well known retired military official General Mohamed Nur Galal.

Ali Ato, who went to the hotel to recover the dead body of a colleague who was killed during the raid, described the scene.

"I have never witnessed such a level of devastation. We found the dead body of my colleague in front of the room where he stayed but I don't know if they shot him or he was killed in a grenade explosion," Ato told AFP.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement, saying: "The mujahidin stormed in an ongoing operation inside Hotel Afrik where members of the apostate team are stationed."

The hotel is frequented by Somali officials, members of the security forces and community leaders.

Al-Shabaab has been waging a violent insurgency across the Horn of Africa country seeking to unseat the internationally backed government in Mogadishu.

They were driven out of Mogadishu by government forces backed by African Union peacekeepers in 2011.

But the group still controls swathes of territory outside the cities, from where they launch attacks against government and civilian targets. It has also carried out deadly attacks in neighbouring Kenya.

Somalia was scheduled to hold indirect parliamentary and presidential elections before February 8, but the process has been derailed by political disagreements between the central government in Mogadishu and its federal states.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.