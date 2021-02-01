Ghana: Covid-19 Surge - Ban On Funerals, Weddings, Others Reintroduced

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has again announced the ban on the organisation of funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties in the country until further notice.

Private burials with not more than 25 persons, President Akufo-Addo said, could take place with the enforcement of social distancing, washing/sanitizing of hands and mask-wearing protocols.

The reintroduction of these restrictions, the President indicated, had been as a result of the sudden spike in COVID-19 infection cases in the country.

Currently, the country's average daily rate of infection stands at 700 compared to 200 some two weeks ago.

The number of active cases has more than double from a little over 1, 900, two weeks ago, to 5, 358 currently.

Addressing the nation on measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus Sunday, January 31, 2021, President Akufo-Addo said beeches, nightclubs, cinemas and pubs will continue to be shut whiles the country's borders --land and sea -- continue to remain closed.

The President said though these measures or restrictions introduced in the recent past were unpleasant, over a period, it resulted in a favourable situation for the country. "We have to return to them."

He said two weeks ago (January 17, 2021) when he addressed the action on the same matter, the situation was worse, but it had become dire "as at Friday, January 29, 2021, 64 more people have sadly died over the last two weeks bringing the total number of deaths to 416.

In that address, 13 out of the 16 regions in the country had recorded active, "today all 16 regions have active cases."

Hospitalisation rates, the President indicated, are increasing with the number of critically ill and severely ill persons now reaching 172. Hospitals have become full and the government has reactivated isolation centres to accommodate them.

President Akufo-Addo in addition to those restrictions said, "All workplaces -- public and private -- must employ a shift system for workers in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work."

Conferences and workshops, the President indicated, can continue to take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, the President encouraged the use of virtual platforms for such engagements.

"Restaurants should provide "takeaway" services and should as much as possible, avoid seated services."

President Akufo-Addo tasked the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association, to ensure compliance with the 25 percent rule in the stadiums, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and the wearing of masks.

To leaders of religious organisations--particularly the Churches and Mosques -- the President entreated them to enforce to the letter the protocols relating to attendance, two-hour duration, one metre social distancing, mask-wearing, washing and sanitizing of hands.

President Akufo-Addo said though few infected cases had been reported since schools reopened some weeks ago, school authorities should enforce the guidelines provided by the Ghana Education Service and urged the Ghana Health Service to continue with their monitoring at the school.

He said the country's current situation could get dire if efforts at not made to halt the spread of the virus both on the part of the government and the people given the appearance of the new variance which is spreading fast.

He's said the data analysis reveals that the virus spread faster in indoors and confined spaces with poor ventilation.

President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to observe the COVID-19 Protocols as the strict adherence to the restrictions, coupled with the wearing of masks and social distancing protocols, will help contain the spread of the virus in the country.