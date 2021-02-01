South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 5,297 More Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 449 236 with 5 297 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 245 124 with 41 540 new tests recorded since the last report.

Regrettably, 318 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 85, Gauteng 53 ,Kwa-Zulu Natal 112, Mpumalanga 15, North West 6, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 44. This brings the total to 43 951 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 292 921, representing a recovery rate of 89%.