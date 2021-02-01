South Africa: 'Let the Little Guys Sell' So That Craft Brewers Can Survive Ban

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elna Schütz

About 165,000 jobs have been lost through restrictions on booze sales. Almost 90% of craft breweries in South Africa are at risk of permanent closure in light of the third ban on the sale of alcohol, with severe impacts on businesses and livelihoods in the sector.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A survey released this week by the Craft Brewers Association of South Africa (CBASA) found that small-scale businesses producing and selling beer are hard-hit, and about a third of local breweries have already closed their doors, leading to about 165,000 job losses.

In Magoebaskloof, Limpopo, the impact of the lockdown has been massive on Zwakala brewery and its staff of nine, says owner and head brewer Luca Tooley. He explains that, despite pivoting to produce sanitiser and cutting his own salary to pay staff, the business has had to let go of temporary staff and renegotiate with creditors. "I may have to retrench staff and start looking for a job," Tooley says when considering the future in light of the continued alcohol ban.

He says that smaller craft brewers should be privileged, for instance by cutting excise taxes and letting them operate rather than larger...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.