South Africa: 'Let the Little Guys Sell' So That Craft Brewers Can Survive Ban

About 165,000 jobs have been lost through restrictions on booze sales. Almost 90% of craft breweries in South Africa are at risk of permanent closure in light of the third ban on the sale of alcohol, with severe impacts on businesses and livelihoods in the sector.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A survey released this week by the Craft Brewers Association of South Africa (CBASA) found that small-scale businesses producing and selling beer are hard-hit, and about a third of local breweries have already closed their doors, leading to about 165,000 job losses.

In Magoebaskloof, Limpopo, the impact of the lockdown has been massive on Zwakala brewery and its staff of nine, says owner and head brewer Luca Tooley. He explains that, despite pivoting to produce sanitiser and cutting his own salary to pay staff, the business has had to let go of temporary staff and renegotiate with creditors. "I may have to retrench staff and start looking for a job," Tooley says when considering the future in light of the continued alcohol ban.

He says that smaller craft brewers should be privileged, for instance by cutting excise taxes and letting them operate rather than larger...