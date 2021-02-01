South Africa: Parliament's Blind Spot On Oversight

analysis

Zondo Commission and vaccine webinar expose Parliament's petticoat

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in the House for his 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA), but the parliamentary precinct - in a first since 1994 - will not feature any military and fashion spectacles. Like the scaled-back US presidential inauguration, it's a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. SONA, on 11 February, will mark Lockdown Day 322 for South Africa.

"Various ceremonial aspects that usually characterise the SONA have been suspended" was the official decision. Parliament, as "part of society" struggling with Covid-19, could not stand in isolation, said National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Wednesday, adding it was important to hold SONA "in a very sensitive manner".

But the real question and challenge for Parliament lies in the daily pursuit, or not, of its constitutional responsibility of oversight and holding ministers, directors-generals and organs of state to account.

The tools are there. Not only does the Constitution have Parliament's back, the legislature's rules also outline extensive powers, including any committee being able to "summon any person to appear before it to give evidence or to produce documents" under Rule 167.

Failing...