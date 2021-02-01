South Africa: Parliament's Blind Spot On Oversight

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Zondo Commission and vaccine webinar expose Parliament's petticoat

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in the House for his 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA), but the parliamentary precinct - in a first since 1994 - will not feature any military and fashion spectacles. Like the scaled-back US presidential inauguration, it's a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. SONA, on 11 February, will mark Lockdown Day 322 for South Africa.

"Various ceremonial aspects that usually characterise the SONA have been suspended" was the official decision. Parliament, as "part of society" struggling with Covid-19, could not stand in isolation, said National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Wednesday, adding it was important to hold SONA "in a very sensitive manner".

But the real question and challenge for Parliament lies in the daily pursuit, or not, of its constitutional responsibility of oversight and holding ministers, directors-generals and organs of state to account.

The tools are there. Not only does the Constitution have Parliament's back, the legislature's rules also outline extensive powers, including any committee being able to "summon any person to appear before it to give evidence or to produce documents" under Rule 167.

Failing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.