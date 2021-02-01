Namibia: Edward //Garoëb Pupils to Return to Anker

1 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

PUPILS of Edward //Garoëb Primary School at the Anker settlement returned to the settlement two years after they were relocated due to frequent earthquake tremors.

About 300 pupils, teachers and staff were relocated to the Fransfontein settlement, about 30 kilometres from Khorixas.

At a meeting, which was held under a tree outside Edward //Garoëb Primary School, Kunene region governor Marius Sheya told the parents the decision was taken that pupils must return to the school.

"We decided Anker School will resume on 1 March. It will start here." Sheya told the gathering that they (stakeholders) have to ask for permission from the education ministry to allow the pupils to stay at home until then. The education ministry will bring back the belongings of the staff and school furniture from Fransfontein settlement.

Although the pupils return to school on 1 March, the hostel will remain closed as the building is deemed unsafe, he said.

"We will draw up a plan so that the children who return will attend [class] from home," Sheya emphasised.

He, however, warned parents that there is no guarantee that everything will go smoothly.

The parents were given three options, according to Sheya. They can either bring back their children to Anker or let them remain at Fransfontein.

The parents can also enrol their children at Kamanjab.

Some residents of Anker settlement relocated to Kamanjab two years ago due to the earthquake tremors.

From Monday (today), registration points will be set up at Anker, Fransfontein and Kamanjab for the parents to register their children for school.

The staff and teachers of Edward //Garoëb Primary School will be given the option to return to Anker or stay at Fransfontein or to move to Kamanjab.

However, the education ministry will handle such arrangements, Sheya emphasised.

An assessment team will visit Anker to advise whether there is a need to build a new hostel building or if renovations are needed. The Health, gender and education ministries will also send a team to give pupils, staff and teachers psychosocial support.

Problems concerning Toilets that are not functioning, electricity cables that were cut and water supply to the buildings will be addressed.

All benefits, such as free transport as well as free hostel accommodation for boarders that was offered when pupils and staff relocated to Fransfontein will cease.

Considering some pupils at Edward //Garoëb Primary School come from neighbouring areas, the education ministry will provide three meals a day to such pupils for the three months once school starts at Anker. The governor said, "I know it was tough for the past two years; since 2019, we did not come here (Anker).

We apologise for taking long. We said we will relocate the children for six months but, as we speak, it's two years."

For now, Sheya said, the number one issue is the safety of the children. "Let's move what we can while we await the report from the ministry (of mines)," he said.

Piet /Uirab, a community member, told The Namibian, "I am delighted that the children will come back (to Anker).

Children are the first priority; those parents are delighted as they (children) need to get their parents' love and care."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Revelations of Zuma-Era Corruption Rock South Africa
Debate Over Use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 Rages in South Africa
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.