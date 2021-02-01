Somalia: Turkey Condemns Mogadishu Hotel Attack

The Turkish government has condemned the hotel attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, which claimed 9 lives Saturday according to the police.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack and extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Somalia. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement read in part.

"Turkey will continue to stand by the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism,"

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has extended condolences to families of the victims.

"We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return, I ask God to have mercy on the Somali citizens who lost their lives in this barbaric attack, and I extend my deepest condolences to the family of General Mohamed Nur Galal on his death, a veteran of the Somali Army," president Farmajo said in a Twitter post.

On Sunday four heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants stormed Afrik hotel strategically located near the heavily fortified Mogadishu airport.

The militants killed at least 9 people and wounded more than ten others after eight-hour siege.