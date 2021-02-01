South Africa: Former Security Branch Officer Called Out for Being 'Untruthful' At Neil Aggett Inquest

analysis

Nearly four decades on, the wheels of justice are slowly grinding forward as the Aggett inquest hears how the right to remain silent is not necessarily a 'get out of jail free' card.

Week three of the reopened inquest hearings into the deaths of Neil Aggett and Ernest Dipale resume with more ex-Security Branch police officers lined up to testify.

They take the stand against the backdrop of some clarifications made about a witness's right to remain silent, limitations of that right and ultimately what charges can be brought against former police officers 39 years after Aggett's and Dipale's deaths.

The prescription rule sets a 20-year expiry date on bringing charges on certain crimes. In these inquests, charges of assault, assault to do grievous bodily harm and perjury stemming from the original inquests of 1982 are no longer prosecutable.

But the door for prosecution remains open for charges of murder, torture and perjury in the current hearings and for inducing suicide through pressure and torture during interrogation, individually or as a collective.

The clarification presented by advocate Howard Varney, acting for the Aggett family, came after ex-Security Branch lieutenant Joseph Petrus Woensdregt completed two days of testimony on Tuesday last...