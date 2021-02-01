South Africa: Our Inability to Act Collectively When Things Fall Apart Is Covid-19's Scariest Lesson

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Brett Herron

What if the next global crisis is faster moving than Covid-19, and there simply isn't time for political dramas and court challenges? If we can't agree on what to do, now, how will we possibly be able to rapidly implement best practices and guarantee citizen compliance to mitigate trauma when in even graver danger?

The most sobering aspect of people's response to the Covid-19 pandemic is the lack of agreement on the best strategies and tactics to counter it. At the macro level, although Covid-19 is described as a "global enemy", and the world as a "global village", there is no global authority to lay down rules and ensure compliance and justice.

Most scientists concur that physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing in public spaces are the best defences we have in the absence of a readily available vaccine. These are the measures advocated by the global agency charged with health matters, the World Health Organisation.

But the WHO doesn't have the authority to enforce rules; that's up to politicians, who vary widely in their approaches to implementing the recommended defences. Individual nations must, after all, take and implement decisions based on their own unique circumstances, including economic circumstances....

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

