Nigeria: Amended Electoral Act to Be Tested in Anambra Election - Lawmaker

Awka — The member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency, Anambra State, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Azubogu, has stated that Anambra State may be used as a testing ground for the proposed amendment of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

Azubogu, who spoke during a gathering of the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Awka, the state capital, where he notified the party of his intention to vie for the governorship position, stated that that is the more reason why the party should field a knowledgeable candidate it is sure of.

According to him, "The forthcoming election is going to be an unusual election, and you are aware that the National Assembly is planning to amend parts of the Electoral Act. What that means is that Anambra State may be used as a guinea pig.

"This is the more reason the PDP should ensure that it fields it's best candidate- the one it is sure of-to avoid errors."

Azubogu continued: "My intention to present myself to fly the flag of the PDP is a thing that I have duly considered prayerfully. I have looked at it; however, it is not going to be an easy journey.

"I will advise that the ticket of the PDP is an effective one, and I can tell you that anybody who carries all of us along will win this election. He must be ready to show the Anambra people what it takes to be a leader and what it takes to win an election.

"For our party, we are grossly disadvantaged in this election. I don't want to dabble into it, but if you know the extent of battle we are going to get into, we will get prepared for that battle now. We are in a democracy. I am a lawmaker. They must make a choice. But the PDP remains a better choice for Anambra State."

The lawmaker expressed confidence that he is most suited for the ticket of the party, adding that he has spent a cumulative of 14 years in the proper art of governance.

"I worked with Peter Obi for four years, and contributed immensely to the success of that government, and I have advanced more. I have been involved in core public policy decision and I am telling us that Anambra State is yearning for someone that has the requisite and relevant experience in governance," he stated