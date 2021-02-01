Nigeria: Govt Selects Bauchi for Implementation of Artisanal Mining Project

Bauchi — The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has announced the selection of Bauchi State for the implementation of its Artisanal and Small Mining (ASM) Cluster development project for the north-east geopolitical zone.

This is just as Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has allocated five hectares of land for the project

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, announced this when she led members of staff of the Ministry on a courtesy visit to Mohammed at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi.

Akinlade, said the project which includes the development of kaolin value chain through the establishment of kaolin processing plant and possibly, equipment leasing platform, would provide opportunities for enhanced exploitation of kaolin for job and job wealth creation.

She said under the project, the federal government would embark on infrastructural development in the cluster area to increase the ease of doing business, adding that, the project would organise the artisanal and small scale operators in the project area into clusters/ cooperatives.

The Permanent Secretary said the clusters would be provided with common facilities and coordinated activities to enable easy formalisation of the artisanal mining activities in the kaolin supply chain, as well as avail them the opportunity for value addition and market accessibility.

"Your Excellency, I am honoured to be in your midst to bring to you information on the activities of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development towards the implementation of the one of the Presidential directives to revive and sustain the country's economy which has been suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In a bid to stem the worsening economic situation, President Muhammadu Buhari established the Economic Sustainability Plan Committee where the committee recommended the execution of projects in different sectors of the economy, including development of Artisanal and Small Mining clusters in each of the six geopolitical zones to spur accelerated growth of socioeconomic activities in the country," he said.

Akinlade, therefore applauded Mohammed for the allocation of five hectares of Land at Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state for the project and reaffirmed the readiness of the Ministry to support the state government in boosting its economy.

"It is noteworthy that this development is the federal government support to His Excellency's lofty strives in providing employment and empowerment opportunities for the people of Bauchi state, especially the teeming youths," he added.

Mohammed, while appreciating the Ministry for giving the opportunity to Bauchi to implement the project for the north-east, pledged to support the initiative for its full implementation in the state.