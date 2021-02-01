Southern Africa: Namibia Cannot Keep Relying On SA for Food

AGRIBANK'S chief executive officer, Sakaria Nghikembua, has warned that Namibians cannot keep depending on the neighbouring South Africa for its supply of fruits and vegetables indefinitely.

Nghikembua said this last week at the welcoming event of the first harvest of the apple project in the south the bank co-financed.

"We can't rely on South Africa for almost everything. We need to ask ourselves why we can't produce our own," he said.

Nghikembua said investing in local production is not only to ensure the country has local produce, but also about creating jobs and growing the economy.

The apple project at Roots Agricultural Village at Stampriet is the first ever commercial apple orchard in Namibia, and produces apples of various sizes.

With their first harvest, the apple project recently obtained a local market and is currently developing a trademark for products to be introduced to the market.

Nghikembua said the bank as a role player will be enabling the transformation of the agricultural sector to facilitate food security, job creation and economic growth.

He commended the project for sharing its farming progress and returns on the investment.

Team leader Willien Meiring said the project believes in the new concept of creating agricultural towns that first create a mini local economy and gradually grow to the extent that it can export products to international markets.

Meiring said their farming development is divided into two sections.

The first involves subsistence farming with title deeds aimed at empowering local farmers.

The second section is a commercial portion that consists of over 50 agricultural plots.

Agribank co-financed part of the commercial venture through which the apple project was started.

"Our vision is to ensure food security in Namibia. As a country we cannot afford to be depend on other countries to supply us with food," Meiring said.

She said they want to ensure skills development in farming as they recently opened a school and the project is set to establish an agricultural college.

The college will train and equip farmers to become sustainable agricultural entrepreneurs to curb the high unemployment rate in the country.

Meiring said in the near future, the Roots Agricultural Village plans to intensify its apple production for foreign markets to earn the needed foreign currency, as well as to create sustainable jobs for Namibians.

"As you may know, Namibia's biggest foreign currency earner, tourism, is the most adversely affected sector by Covid-19," she said.

Meiring said she believes the fall in tourism created an opportunity for diversification and fort agriculture to replace tourism as a foreign currency earner.

"Therefore, we are here today to tell you we had a dream; here are the results; we are very happy about what we have achieved, and we really appreciate Agribank in supporting our dreams," she said.

SA DEPENDENCE IN FIGURES

According to Namibia Statistics Agency data for October 2020, the import value of fruits amounted to N$32 million - rising by 9,3% from N$29 million in September 2020.

However, there was a decline of 7,7% when compared to the N$35 million recorded in October 2019.

Overall, the country imported N$408 million worth of fruits since October 2019, with an average of N$31 million.

The highest figure, N$41 million, was recorded in November 2019, while the lowest figure, N$25 million, was registered in May 2020.

Of the N$32 million worth of imports in October last year, 24,4% involved fresh apples, 12,1% bananas, 11,9% dried fruits, 4,3% strawberries, and 3,2% involved pears.

Some 99,3% of these products were solely sourced from South Africa.