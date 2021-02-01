South Africa: Pretoria and Durban - Rugby's Present and Future Centres of Power

31 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Saturday's Currie Cup final between the Bulls and the Sharks was a glimpse of South African rugby's future.

Whether or not rugby returns to something resembling "normal" over the next 12 months, the powerbase of the local game is going to have two epicentres - Pretoria and Durban - in future.

It's not like these two unions have not been at the top of the pyramid before, but given their current positioning with young, ambitious leadership and private equity funding, the gap to the others will widen.

Lizo Gqoboka of the Bulls celebrates winning the Carling Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

The Bulls won a tense and absorbing Currie Cup final at Loftus Versfeld by 26-19 over the Sharks. The home team overcame a 9-19 deficit going into the last quarter, levelled the scores five minutes from the end, and then missed a penalty to send the game into extra time.

The Bulls showed a little more endurance and experience and scored the winning try through Springbok flank Arno Botha. They deserved to win - just - to claim their first Currie Cup since 2009.

The Bulls...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

